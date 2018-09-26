Crime
September 26, 2018 3:15 pm

4 people bear-sprayed in Saskatoon home during break and enter

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police officers who were called to a home found the front door was kicked in and bear mace sprayed inside.

Four people were bear-sprayed after a man broke into a Saskatoon home early Wednesday morning.

Officers who were called to the home in the 400-block of Avenue R South at around 1:30 a.m. found the front door was kicked in and bear mace sprayed inside.

They were told a man a fled on a bicycle before they arrived.

He was tracked by a Saskatoon police dog to the area of Avenue Q South and 18th Street West where officers found him sitting near a bike.

Officers said he had a bottle of liquor, drug paraphernalia, and 30 grams of cannabis in individual bags on him.

The 19-year-old Saskatoon man is charged with assault, break and enter, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, marijuana possession, and breach of probation.

Police believe the suspect and victims are known to each other.

Global News