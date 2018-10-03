Teen charged in Onion Lake Cree Nation sexual assault

A 17-year-old has been charged in a violent sexual assault on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

The assault happened on June 2 at a home on the Onion Lake Cree Nation.

Onion Lake RCMP said a suspect, armed with weapons, forced his way into the home, sexually assaulted a woman, and then fled.

She was treated at Lloydminster Hospital for injuries suffered in the assault.

Police arrested the teen on Sept. 29 following an extensive investigation.

The Onion Lake area youth is facing six charges including aggravated sexual assault, carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and assault with a weapon.

The teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, made his first court appearance on Oct. 1 and will be back in Lloydminster provincial court on Oct. 15.