Moose Jaw, Sask. sees a rise in sexual assaults

The Moose Jaw Police Service is seeking the public’s help in regards to an increase of sexual assaults in the city.

Since June, Moose Jaw police have received three separate sexual assault reports, all similar and occurring within a year.

The first report came in June, the second and third incidents were reported this past weekend. However, the third report occurred in August of 2017.

Each incident involved a female being approached by a man in a vehicle while walking alone, and accepting a ride.

All females involved are between 17 and 30-years-old with the incidents occurring somewhere in between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. near the downtown area.

The suspect(s) is described as Caucasian, 30-50-years-old, having brown hair, six-feet tall with an average build.

Police are continuing to work with witnesses to comprise a more accurate description of the suspect and vehicle.

The Moose Jaw Police Service is reminding the public to not accept rides from people they don’t know and to walk in groups late at night, if possible.

If anyone has information regarding these incidents, police are asking you to contact them at 306-694-7600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.