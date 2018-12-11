Winnipeg police seek public assistance in search for carjacking, fraud suspects

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a November carjacking incident.

Police say a 35-year-old man was carjacked around 10:00 p.m. on November 13 in the first 100 block of Fort Street by a man and woman.

The vehicle was later found in the Minto area.

Investigators say the victim’s bank cards were later used to make purchases at several locations around the city.

On Tuesday, the Winnipeg Police Service released still images from security cameras of the suspects who allegedly used the bank cards.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

