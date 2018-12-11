Crime
Crossbow, machetes and fireworks, oh my! Winnipeg cops bust man for weapons, drugs

Police seized an assortment of weapons as well as a quantity of meth and pot when they arrested a Winnipeg man Monday night.

The man was a passenger in a vehicle that police say committed several Highway Traffic Acts before being pulled over on Pembina Highway.

A search of the man and two bags he had with him turned up an improvised shotgun, a crossbow, three large machetes, two small replica firearms, three fireworks, a round of .223 Remington ammo, and plastic composite knuckles.

Police also uncovered around $250 in meth and $140 in illegal pot.

Eric Lloyd Klaprat, 38, faces multiple weapons-related charges as well as meth possession and an offence under the cannabis act. He was also processed on two outstanding warrants for theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with conditions.

Klaprat was detained in custody.

