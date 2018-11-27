Guns, rifles, handguns, crossbow, knives, swords stolen in two major thefts in Brandon, Winkler

A number of guns are on the street after a pair of robberies in Brandon and Winkler.

The Brandon incident was a break, enter and theft that took place at a home in the city’s Brentwood Village Trailer Court.

A gun safe and its contents were reported stolen, including five rifles, two shotguns, two handguns, a crossbow and multiple knives and swords.

Brandon police say they were notified Monday evening, but that the break-in occurred sometime between Saturday and Monday.

READ MORE: Thompson RCMP make large seizure of cocaine, guns, cash

In Winkler, police discovered a large hole in the front of a 1st Street business around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a stolen truck was backed through the front wall of the store, and a large number of handguns and long guns were stolen from the business.

The stolen truck was later discovered outside of Winkler, but the suspects had fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winkler police at 204-325-0829 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Manitoba RCMP collect nearly 700 firearms, 22,000 rounds of ammunition in June’s gun amnesty program