Thompson RCMP make large seizure of cocaine, guns, cash

Thompson RCMP are continuing to investigate after search warrants at two homes turned up a large quantity of cocaine, cash and weapons.

RCMP say six people have been arrested and face multiple drug and weapons charges.

Nov 12, Thompson #rcmpmb executed 2 search warrants at 2 residences in Thompson and seized a large quantity of cocaine, cash and weapons. Six people arrested and charged for multiple drug and weapons offences. RCMP continue to investigate. #protectingmb pic.twitter.com/2uZuNg46xm — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 14, 2018

WATCH: Manitoba RCMP collect nearly 700 firearms, 22,000 rounds of ammunition in June’s gun amnesty program