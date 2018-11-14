Thompson RCMP make large seizure of cocaine, guns, cash

Thompson RCMP are continuing to investigate after search warrants at two homes turned up a large quantity of cocaine, cash and weapons.
RCMP say six people have been arrested and face multiple drug and weapons charges.
