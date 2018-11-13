Distracted driving selfie leads to bust for meth, cocaine and heroin

An ill-timed selfie in a moving vehicle landed a 38-year-old Winnipeg man behind bars.

Police said they noticed a driver near Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday, who appeared to be taking a photo of himself on a cell phone.

The vehicle was pulled over, at which time officers saw a bag of what looked like meth, inside.

Police seized 16.5 ounces of meth, 23.3 ounces of cocaine, 3 grams of heroin, 13.9 ounces of a cutting agent, 229 Xanax pills, two cell phones, a digital scale, and $2,285 in cash.

The total value of the drugs seized was almost $65,000.

Randy Billy Bastien was taken into custody and faces a number of charges relating to drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

