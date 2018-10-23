Meth, heroin and cocaine seized after Winnipeg police bust hotel drug operation

A 43-year-old man faces a long list of drug charges after police raided a suspected drug trafficking operation at a Wellington Avenue hotel.

Police arrested a male suspect Monday afternoon as he was leaving the hotel. At the time of his arrest, the man was found with eight grams of heroin, 22 grams of cocaine, 279 grams of meth, over $15,000 in cash, and a taser.

A further search of the hotel room uncovered tools that are used to cook cocaine powder into crack cocaine.

Chad Corry Ducharme was taken into custody and faces 10 charges related to drugs, possessing proceeds of crime, and possessing a prohibited weapon.

Police also arrested Leanna Marie Kaltenthaler, 32, in connection with the investigation. She was detained in custody and faces charges of possessing heroin and failing to comply with conditions.

