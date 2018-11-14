Police seek stolen SUV, suspects in downtown carjacking

Winnipeg police are on the hunt for a pair of suspects in a Tuesday night carjacking near that began in the city centre and ended just east of Polo Park.

Police said the victim, 35, was returning to his car near Garry Street and Assiniboine Avenue at 10:20 p.m. when he was approached by a man and a woman who ordered him to give them a ride.

The victim drove to the Minto area and was forced to pull over near Ashburn Street and Portage Avenue. The duo then robbed him of personal belongings and forced him to exit the car – a 2014 grey/silver Ford Escape – before driving off with it.

The male suspect, who police said may have been armed, is described as around 5’10” with a thin build. His face was covered during the carjacking.

The woman is described as between 25-30 years of age, around 5’10” with a thin build and long, brown hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

