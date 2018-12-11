Oland retrial continues with testimony from dry cleaners

The issue of what jacket Dennis Oland wore the day his father was murdered came before the court for the first time during his retrial on Tuesday.

Richard Oland was found bludgeoned to death in his uptown office in a bloody crime scene in July 2011.

When interrogated by police, Dennis Oland said he was wearing a navy jacket that day, but security footage shows him wearing a brown sport coat. That coat is a key piece of evidence in the Crown’s case against Dennis Oland.

READ MORE: Ongoing Dennis Oland second degree murder trial set to resume on Tuesday

In the 2015 trial, forensic investigators told the court they found four spots of blood on the sport coat. While the spots could not be dated, they contained Richard Oland’s DNA.

Speaking through translator Tuesday, the co-owner of VIP Dry Cleaners Jin Hee Choi talked about an order dropped off the day after Richard Oland was found dead in his office.

Among the 16 dress shirts and one pair of pants were two jackets, one of which was a brown sports coat. The dry cleaning tag from the jacket matches the serial number of an order placed by Lisa Oland’s account on July 8.

Choi’s husband Yang Hwan Nam faced questions in the afternoon. He confirmed that it was his writing on the order slip, crossing out the computer generated pickup date of Monday and writing in a Saturday pickup. Nam, when asked repeatedly by the defence if it was Lisa Oland who dropped off the order, said it was too long ago to remember.

WATCH: Dennis Oland trial shown video of police interview

Choi and her husband co-own the business and inspect each item of clothing that comes into the store for stains. When asked by defence attorney Alan Gold if there were blood stains on the jacket, both Choi and Nam said no.

The trial resumes Wednesday morning in Saint John.