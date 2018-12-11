Winnipeg expected housing increase in 2019 identified as a ‘win’

Royal LePage has released a survey showing that Winnipeg’s housing market is expected to increase by 1.3 per cent in 2019.

The report says the region’s diverse economy and immigration is expected to put upward pressure on home prices.

When asked by 680 CJOB what Winnipeg’s housing market looks like next year, Michael Froese, managing broker of Royal LePage, said Winnipeg is “resilient.”

“Winnipeg, like much of Canada, has faced a lot of regulatory changes and external forces that have had some negative impacts on the market, but Winnipeg continues to hold strong,” Froese said.

The federal election could make a slight impact on the prices, according to Froese.

He said Winnipeg’s real estate market took a large pause as a result of the uncertainty in previous elections.

Royal LePage said Winnipeg is still on track to be one of the strongest economies in 2019.

The aggregated price of houses is expected to be $309,829 next year, which isn’t a huge leap compared to other provinces.

The greater Montreal area has the highest expected price increase with a three per cent rise.

