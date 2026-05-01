Build-A-Bear Workshop bear recalled in Canada over potential choking hazard

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Health Canada has issued a product recall for the Build-A-Bear Workshop Heartwarming Hugs Bear 2 due to a potential choking hazard.

In a recall notice issued Thursday, Health Canada says the issues are related to a large, weighted plush bear with a side pouch containing a heart filled with 2.5 pounds of ceramic beads, which can be heated or cooled for comfort.

The pouch is secured with a zipper and in a small number of instances, the zipper slider detaches from the zipper at the neck seam, creating a small parts hazard, according to the recall.

The product is for ages three and over and advises adult supervision due to the heating and cooling element.

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Build-A-Bear reported that 519 units of the affected products were sold in Canada and 10,199 units were sold in the United States between January and March.

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As of April 8, Build-A-Bear has not received any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada or the United States, Health Canada notes. There have been reports of the zipper slider detaching while in use in the United Kingdom, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

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“The safety and wellbeing of our guests and their families is our highest priority,” Build-A-Bear said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Heartwarming Hugs Bear and return it to a local Build-A-Bear Workshop store to receive a refund in the form of the original payment or a gift card for the purchase price.”

Anyone who purchased the recalled bear is asked to immediately stop using it and return it to a local Build-A-Bear Workshop store to receive a refund in the form of a gift card for the original purchase price or, with their purchase receipt, they can receive a full refund to their original form of payment of the purchase price.

Those unable to return the bear to the store can visit www.buildabear.com/recalls for more information or call Build-A-Bear to receive a free return label to return the recalled bear and receive a refund in the original form of payment.