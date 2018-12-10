Kingston’s Kiwanis Club looking for the 2018 winner of the Gus Marker Trophy

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2018 Kingston Kiwanis Club amateur athlete of the year, recognizing athletes under the age of 21.

The winner will receive the prestigious Gus Marker Trophy.

Gus Marker was a Kingston native who played 10 seasons in the NHL with Detroit, Toronto, the Montreal Maroons and the New York Americans when they won the Stanley Cup in 1935.

An avid supporter of local sports in Kingston, Marker was a life member of the Kiwanis Club. He passed away in 1997.

The trophy which bears his name has been handed out since 1980.

Before cross-country runner Brogan MacDougall won the award last year, the 2017 Gus Marker Trophy went to paralympic swimmer Abi Tripp.

“It was such an honour,” said Tripp, who competed in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio De Janeiro.

“It was so special to be recognized for my sporting accomplishments. Every athlete works very hard to be the best they can; there’s so much that goes into being an elite athlete. I was truly grateful and humbled to win the award over so many talented athletes.”

Marc Raymond has been on the Kiwanis Club selection committee for the past 39 years. He says it was, and still is, a labour of love.

“To recognize local athletes for their successes is what this process is all about,” said Raymond. “We have recognized a total of 380 athletes since 1980, and I can say for a fact, they still treasure being nominated and recognized on that special night.

“We’ve paid tribute to more than 100 community builders, as well, and several championship teams.”

Nominations for athletes and builders are due by January 10, 2019. More information is available on the Kingston Kiwanis Club website.

The 39th annual Amateur Sports Award Banquet will be held on February 21 at the University Club on Stuart Street.