Cross country champion Brogan MacDougall wins prestigious Kingston sports award

Cross country champion Brogan MacDougall was named 2017 winner of the Gus Marker Trophy at the 38th annual Kingston Kiwanis Club amateur athlete of the year banquet, held Thursday night at the Ambassador Hotel.

Last year, Brogan won the Canadian Junior championship in Kingston and the North American Junior cross country title in Florida.

Just 16 years of age, MacDougall represented Canada at the World Junior championships in Uganda and finished in 30th place.

She also won a gold medal in the 3,000 metre event at the Canadian Track and Field championships in Ottawa.

Despite being heavily recruited by schools in the United States, MacDougall has decided to continue her education and athletic career at home, at Queen’s University with her long-time coach Steve Boyd.

Brogan wasn’t able to attend Thursday’s gala because she is in El Salvador, representing Canada at the Pan-American championships. Her mother Karen accepted on her behalf. “It was a big surprise to us and I’m sure it will be for Brogan as well. She would be extremely thankful to win this prestigious award.”

Brogan’s mother says her daughter’s success has to do with her ability to focus.”She’s able to do away with distractions that surround her. Her coach Steve Boyd describe’s it as ‘laser-like’ focus. She’s able to zero in on what she’s hoping to do. She’s able to stay focused on what she wants to do today and what she’s aiming for tomorrow.”

The prestigious Kiwanis Club award is named after Gus Marker, a Kingston native who played in the NHL with the Montreal Maroons and Toronto Maple Leafs from 1934 to 1941.

Other nominees included rower Jennifer Casson; basketball star Aliyah Edwards; track and field athletes, Anna Workman, Nathan Nowak and Shirley Hughes; and hockey stars Jensen Murphy and Gabe Vilardi.