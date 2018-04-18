Kingston’s Abi Tripp takes pride in representing Canada at the Commonwealth Games

Kingston’s Abi Tripp, a para-swimmer, is back from the Gold Coast of Australia with a bronze medal around her neck.

READ MORE: Paralympic multi-medallist returns to Whistler

She finished in third place in the 50-meter freestyle competition at the Commonwealth Games, which ran April 4-15.

“It was an incredible experience,” said the 17-year-old student from Regiopolis-Notre Dame High School.

“It was a very special medal for me, my first on the international stage. Winning for Canada was a very exciting moment and stepping on that podium is something I will never forget.”

Tripp is no stranger to success. Despite her young age, she has already worn the Maple Leaf at the 2015 Parapan American Games in Toronto, and the 2016 Paralympics in Rio De Janiero, Brazil.

“The thrill of representing Canada will never go away,” Tripp said.

“As a child, I always dreamed of competing for Canada, so every chance I get to live that childhood dream is amazing.”

She added that she believes strongly in representing her country, her city and the Kingston Y Penguins Aquatic Club for people with physical disabilities.

READ MORE: Riding the slopes with Paralympic cross-country skier Brian McKeever

Tripp has a form of Cerebral Palsy, but she does not let her disability get in the way of achieving success on the provincial, national and international stage. Kingston’s 2017 amateur athlete of the year strives to inspire others to pursue their goals and develop the skills necessary to build confidence and self-esteem.

“Having a disability for me just opened so many doors,” Tripp said.

“Some may view it as a setback, but for me, it was a way to compete for Canada and have the joys in life that I do. It’s important to put a positive spin on things and try to make the most out of any situation.”

Tripp’s next goal is qualifying and competing for Canada at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Toyko, Japan.