Volunteer applications now open for 2019 Juno awards week in London

Residents can apply to volunteer during next year’s Juno Awards festivities in London.

The week-long music celebration begins Monday, March 11, 2019, and closes with the 48th annual Juno Awards Broadcast on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

According to officials, “volunteers will have the chance to meet and work alongside like-minded music lovers, while experiencing first-hand the unique opportunity of participating and assisting in the execution of a pillar event in the Canadian entertainment industry.”

Volunteer applications are now open, with more details available here. Applicants must be 19 years of age or older to qualify.

Tickets are still available here for the Juno Awards Broadcast, which will feature London’s own electronic music duo, Loud Luxury.

Additional performer announcements will be released in the coming months.