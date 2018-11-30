Bid in works to bring 2020 Junos to Saskatoon

Saskatoon could be the destination for Canadian music‘s biggest event.

Tourism Saskatoon hopes to have a bid submitted before the end of the year to host the 2020 Juno Awards.

This is Canada’s largest annual cultural event with over 70 different events held in the host city.

Tourism Saskatoon has asked the City of Saskatoon to contribute $350,000 for what they hope is $10 million to $12 million in economic return.

Saskatoon has only held the event in 2007, which Nelly Furtado hosted at the former Credit Union Centre, now SaskTel Centre.