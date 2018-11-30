Tickets now on sale for 2019 Juno awards in London, Ont.

Roughly a week after officials unveiled the first performer, tickets are now on sale for the 2019 Juno awards.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and start at $79.95, plus fees. They can be purchased online, over the phone at 1-866-455-2849, or in person at Budweiser Gardens at 99 Dundas St.

Last Thursday, Loud Luxury was the first performer to be unveiled, with officials teasing that more announcements would be coming.

The 2019 Juno awards will be held at Budweiser Gardens on March 17 but a week of festivities leading up to the big awards show begins March 11.

It’s the first time the awards show, the biggest entertainment event in Canada, is coming to London since it began touring across the country in 2002.