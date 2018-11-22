‘Loud Luxury’ first performer unveiled for 2019 JUNO Awards in London, Ont.

Londoners are starting to get an idea of how the 2019 JUNO Awards will sound at Budweiser Gardens.

At a news conference Thursday morning, officials unveiled the first performer.

Loud Luxury, a pair of DJs who met at Western University in London, are currently enjoying massive success from their radio and club hit Body featuring Brando. The track is certified seven times platinum in Canada and their latest single Love No More featuring Anders is certified gold in Canada.

“I grew up here. It’s been great for me, I love London, it’s my home. My family’s still here and I always come back whenever we’re in town, so it’s really special,” said Andrew Fedyk of Loud Luxury.

“I went to Western, so I spent an incredible four years here. Most of my family’s from here so I end up coming back a lot. It’s a great city to be a part of,” Loud Luxury’s other half, Joe De Pace, added.

Also announced Thursday morning was a significant contribution to MusiCounts, the Juno’s music education program. Officials say they’ve raised $100,000, which is enough to fund 20 school music programs.

Additional announcements about the 2019 JUNO Awards Broadcast are expected to be released over the coming months.

Tickets for the March 17 event go on sale Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. ET and start at $79.95 (plus fees) online.