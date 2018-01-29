Entertainment
London to host 2019 Juno Awards

The biggest stage in Canadian music is coming to the Forest City. London will host the 48th annual Juno Awards March 17, 2019.

Tourism London and Mayor Matt Brown made the announcement Monday morning at the London Music Hall.

London will host the award show, along with Juno Week festivities, beginning March 11, 2019.

It’s the first time the award show is coming to London since it began touring across Canada in 2002.

To support the celebrations, $1 from every ticket sold to events at the London Music Hall, Budweiser Gardens and Centennial Hall from now until March 2019 will go to MusiCounts, Canada’s music education charity associated with CARAS.

More to come

