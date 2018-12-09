Man suffers serious injuries in nightclub stabbing at Polson Pier

Toronto police say a man in his mid-20s suffered serious injuries after an overnight stabbing at a nightclub in the Port Lands.

Officers responded to a call at 1:26 a.m. for a stabbing at Cherry Street and Polson Street.

READ MORE: Man dies after downtown Toronto stabbing, injured suspect arrested

Investigators said a man was located at the front of the nightclub and was suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen.

Police said his injuries were serious but non-life-threatening and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

READ MORE: Suspect wanted in attack on woman, teen spotted in Niagara: police

Officers said there’s no suspect information at this time, and they are still looking to speak with witnesses.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.