Man dies after downtown Toronto stabbing, injured suspect arrested

Toronto police say an injured man has been arrested after another man was fatally stabbed Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers and paramedics were called to a home on George Street near Gerrard Street East at around 4:10 p.m.

A spokesperson said the man was found inside with critical injuries. He was rushed to hospital by paramedics where he later died.

Police said the male suspect walked into a nearby business with undisclosed injuries and collapsed. In an update Thursday evening, police said the injuries are believed to be minor.

He was taken into custody shortly after. The spokesperson said information on potential charges hasn’t been released.

The victim’s death is Toronto’s 92nd homicide of the year.