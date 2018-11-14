Crime
November 14, 2018 12:53 am
Updated: November 14, 2018 12:58 am

Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Toronto’s west end

The shooting occurred on Ann Arbour Road shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

Toronto police say a male victim is in critical condition after a shooting in west-end Toronto early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Ann Arbour Road, a residential side street, east of Weston and Albion roads shortly after 12 a.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers received reports from residents that approximately 10 gunshots were fired.

Officers found the victim outside a short time later.

The spokesperson said officers attempted to perform life-saving measures, but the victim didn’t vital signs.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, was shot in the head numerous times.

Paramedics rushed the man to a trauma centre.

Police haven’t released suspect details as of early Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

