Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police say a male victim is in critical condition after a shooting in west-end Toronto early Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Ann Arbour Road, a residential side street, east of Weston and Albion roads shortly after 12 a.m.
A police spokesperson told Global News officers received reports from residents that approximately 10 gunshots were fired.
Officers found the victim outside a short time later.
READ MORE: Toronto police plead for info in 3 unsolved shootings in the city’s northwest
The spokesperson said officers attempted to perform life-saving measures, but the victim didn’t vital signs.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, was shot in the head numerous times.
Paramedics rushed the man to a trauma centre.
Police haven’t released suspect details as of early Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.