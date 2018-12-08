Suspect wanted in attack on woman, teen spotted in Niagara: police

Toronto police say a suspect wanted in connection with an attack on a teen girl and her mother in Toronto last month was spotted at a casino in Niagara.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Harry Rajkumar, 46, of Toronto.

He is wanted on charges of attempted murder, assault with a weapon and aggravated assault, among others.

Police said Rajkumar was seen attempting to withdraw money from an ATM at Casino Niagara on Nov. 24 just after 11:30 a.m.

Police released security images on Saturday of Rajkumar at the casino in the hope that someone may recognize him and provide information to police.

Rajkumar is wanted in connection with a violent attack that happened near McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 6 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Police said a man stabbed a 16-year-old girl in the neck. She was rushed to the Hospital for Sick Children in critical condition.

Her mother, a 37-year old woman, was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital after suffering blunt-force trauma to the head.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers at at 416-222-8477.