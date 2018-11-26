Toronto man wanted on attempted murder charge after woman, teen attacked

Toronto police say the man named as a suspect in a violent attack on a 16-year-old and her mother on Friday is now wanted on a charge of attempted murder.

Police and paramedics were called to a property on Trudelle Street, near McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East, at around 6 p.m. on Nov. 23.

The girl was taken to the Hospital for Sick Children with critical injuries after being stabbed in the neck.

Police said a 37-year-old woman was taken to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Paramedics said the woman suffered from blunt-force trauma to her head.

Harry Rajkumar, 46, is being sought on two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon. On Monday, police announced an additional charge of attempted murder.

Rajkumar is described by police as being 5’11” and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with a white zip-up jacket.

Officers said he is believed to be driving a grey 2009 Toyota Tundra with the Ontario plate AJ 21674. They encouraged anyone who sees Rajkumar or the truck to call 911 immediately.

