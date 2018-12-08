Winnipeg police asking for public’s help after alleged sexual assault

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect as part of an investigation into an alleged sexual assault on Friday.

According to police, an 18-year-old woman was walking in the River Avenue and Osborne Street area at around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.

Police say the woman was approached by a man, who she claimed grabbed her by the arm and forced her to an area near Pulford Street, north of Standbrook Avenue, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

She was later transported to hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a five-foot-11 Caucasian man in his mid-20s with a medium build and short, dark hair.

He was wearing a dark jacket and dark pants at the time of the alleged incident.

Members of the Sex Crimes Unit are investigating, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).