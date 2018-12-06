Winnipeg police searching for suspect after 5 teens sprayed with pepper spray at Kelvin High School

Winnipeg police said no one had to go to the hospital after five teens were sprayed with pepper spray outside Kelvin High School Thursday.

They said they were called to the scene at 11:30 a.m..

“All students were decontaminated and no one required immediate treatment at a hospital,” said police. “The suspect fled the area but was identified.”

As no students inside the school were threatened, the school was not put into lockdown or hold and secure, said police.

READ MORE: Kelvin High School evacuated due to possible bomb threat

Parents were notified of the assault by the school administrators.

Police said they don’t know the motivation behind the attack, and they are still searching for the suspect.

It is unknown at this time what precipitated the event or motivated the attack.

Kelvin high school 4 police cars pic.twitter.com/cazYs4HqOb — David (@privatecitizenn) December 6, 2018