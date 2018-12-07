Crime
Man chucks meth out car window to avoid cops; cops scoop up meth and arrest Winnipeg man

The bag of meth was presumably larger than this one.

A Winnipeg man’s attempt at ditching a bag of meth while being followed by police backfired Thursday night.

Police said they followed an erratic vehicle near Portage Avenue and Mount Royal Road when they saw a bag thrown from the vehicle by the driver.

Officers retrieved the bag and stopped the driver. The bag contained around 49 grams of meth, with a street value of $7,575.

Bryden Stewart Macdougall, 38, was charged with possessing meth for the purpose of trafficking, possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime, driving without a licence, failing to signal a turn, and an outstanding warrant.

Macdougall was detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

WATCH: Winnipeg’s Meth Crisis Part 2: Fueling Crime

