Reports of explosion at north Edmonton house fire

Crews responded to reports of a house fire and explosion in north Edmonton late Monday morning.
The City of Edmonton said crews arrived around 11:40 a.m. to find a home at 120 Avenue and 107 Street engulfed in flames and doors blown off.
The city said five crews were doing a defensive attack and protecting the structures around the house.
Fire officials were not aware of anyone inside the home and there were no reports of injuries.
