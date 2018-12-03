Edmonton House Fire
December 3, 2018 2:55 pm
Updated: December 3, 2018 2:58 pm

Reports of explosion at north Edmonton house fire

Fire crews battle a fire at a north Edmonton home, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.

Todd Merkley, Global News
Crews responded to reports of a house fire and explosion in north Edmonton late Monday morning.

The City of Edmonton said crews arrived around 11:40 a.m. to find a home at 120 Avenue and 107 Street engulfed in flames and doors blown off.

Fire crews battle a fire at a north Edmonton home, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.

Todd Merkley, Global News
A north Edmonton home is damaged during a fire, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.

Todd Merkley, Global News

The city said five crews were doing a defensive attack and protecting the structures around the house.

Fire officials were not aware of anyone inside the home and there were no reports of injuries.

