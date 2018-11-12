Fire crews called to Edmonton City Centre, part of downtown mall closed

Seven fire crews responded to City Centre mall in downtown Edmonton for a fire inside the Shoppers Drug Mart late Monday afternoon.

The emergency was called in at 3:41 p.m. and firefighters arrived on scene four minutes later.

There was a fire on one shelf on the drug store’s main floor. The building was evacuated for safety reasons.

The fire was declared out about 10 minutes later. Ventilators were brought in for the whole building.

Fire trucks, police tape and pylons were seen around the east end of the shopping centre, near the Shoppers Drug Mart, at 4:45 p.m.

In a message on Twitter, Edmonton City Centre advised the east side of the building would “be closed for the remainder of the day.

“West retail (the side of the mall with Hudson’s Bay) is currently open pending further notice,” the centre said.

Investigators were also on scene trying to determine what caused the fire.