6 people, 1 dog escape house fire in southeast Edmonton

Emergency crews were called to a house fire in southeast Edmonton around supper time Sunday night in the Silver Berry neighbourhood.

Six people and a dog were forced to evacuate the home at 32 Avenue and 25 Street when the fire started around 6:00 p.m.

Fire crews were on scene within two minutes of the call coming in.

“It is severely damaged,” said District Chief Chuck Cartier about the homes condition.

When firefighters arrived on scene the back of the home was fully involved and crews worked to stop the flames from spreading to neighbouring houses.

“Because the homes are so close together the flames were impeding on the home directly to the west,” said Cartier. “That was one of the things they got on right away.”

Cartier said it appears that some siding was damaged on the nearby home but firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading.

In total, 28 firefighters were called to battle the flames.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are under investigation.