South Edmonton home damaged after fire breaks out

By Online journalist  Global News

Firefighters were called to a south Edmonton house fire on 56 Street on Oct. 25, 2018.

Sarah Kraus/ Global News
No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a home near the southern outskirts of Edmonton, but the blaze appears to have caused significant damage to the residence.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that crews arrived at the house, located north of 10 Avenue on 56 Street, at 6:24 p.m. on Thursday.

A neighbour told a Global News team at the scene that a family had been inside, but the neighbours banged on their door to warn them about the flames and managed to get them out.

Fire officials did not say what is believed to have sparked the fire and did not provide a damage estimate.

View photos of the fire in the gallery below.

