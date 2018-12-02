Canada
December 2, 2018 2:04 pm
Updated: December 2, 2018 3:51 pm

2 dead after Wetaskiwin house fire

By Global News

Police are investigating after two people were found dead after a fire in Wetaskiwin on Sunday.

Albert Delitala/Global News
A A

Police are investigating after two people were found dead after an early-morning fire in Wetaskiwin on Sunday.

RCMP say they were called to a home on 45 Avenue and 54 Street around 1:30 a.m., where they found a house engulfed in flames.

An 88-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were pronounced dead on scene; police said the pair lived in the house.

No one else was in the residence at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More to come… 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta
Fire
Firefighters
House Fire
RCMP
Wetaskiwin
Wetaskiwin Fire
wetaskiwin fire people dead

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News