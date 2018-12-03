Sask. government introduces mandatory commercial truck training

Training will become mandatory for drivers seeking a Class 1 commercial license in Saskatchewan next year. Potential semi-drivers will be required to undergo a minimum of 121.5 hours of training.

These changes take effect March 15, 21019. This discussion has been going on for some time at the provincial government level but was thrust into the spotlight after the April 6, 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

“Saskatchewan has been working to improve standards for training curriculum and driver testing for semi drivers since mid-2017,” Minister Responsible for SGI Joe Hargrave said.

“Our ongoing consultations with other provinces have helped address gaps and inconsistencies when commercial drivers cross provincial borders. Stronger training requirements in Saskatchewan and across Canada will help make our province’s and our nation’s roads safer.”

Drivers who already have their Class 1 will be grandfathered in as of March 15.

The new training will include instruction in the classroom, yard and behind the wheel. Focus areas will include basic driving training techniques, professional driving habits, vehicle inspections and air brakes. Training schools will receive instruction on this standardized curriculum, and the province says those who deliver training will be held to higher standards.

After March 15, the Class 1 test will be conducted by SGI examiners only.

“The Saskatchewan Trucking Association applauds this move,” Saskatchewan Trucking Association Executive Director Susan Ewart said.

“The industry is on-board with strengthened training requirements. Commercial drivers play a critical role delivering goods that keep our economy moving. Our industry also has a responsibility to make sure commercial semi drivers have the knowledge and skills to do their job ensuring the safety of everyone on the road.”

For those who drive truck exclusively for farming operations there will be different rules. These drivers will need to successfully obtain an “F” endorsement on their existing driver’s license. This also starts on March 15.

The province says this exception is being made because those who drive truck exclusively for farming operations typically travel less frequently over a shorter distance and through less populated areas. These drivers will be restricted to only operating within Saskatchewan’s borders.

Drivers who already have a Class 1 or complete the training will not need to get an “F” endorsement.

The province says they are continuing to consult with the agriculture sector on how the introduction of mandatory truck training impacts the industry.