Semi driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash to make Sask. court appearance

The driver of a semi charged in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash is scheduled to be back in court Tuesday morning.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others injured when the bus carrying the Broncos to a playoff game and a semi collided on April 6 at an intersection in eastern Saskatchewan.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, was charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and another 13 charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm three months after the deadly crash.

He is expected to choose how he wants to be tried when he appears in a Melfort, Sask., courtroom.

Two previous appearances were adjourned after Sidhu’s lawyer asked for more time to go over the evidence.

Sidhu can opt for the matter to be heard in provincial court going forward, or elect for it to go to a higher court, in which case a preliminary inquiry would be held to determine if there is enough evidence for it to go to trial.

If he elects to go to a higher court, Sidhu can choose whether the matter would be heard by a judge alone, or by a judge and jury.

Dangerous driving causing death carries a maximum sentence of 14 years, while dangerous driving causing bodily harm has a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Sindu made his first court appearance on July 10 and was released on $1,000 bail with a number of conditions. He must reside at his Calgary home, follow a curfew, is under a driving ban, and must surrender his passport.

The owner of the Alberta company he was driving for is also facing charges.

Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking faces charges of non-compliance with various federal and provincial safety regulations.

The charges were laid on Oct. 10 after an investigation by Alberta Transportation and include failing to maintain logs for drivers’ hours of service, failing to monitor the compliance of a driver under safety regulations, and having more than one daily log for any day.

Singh is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 9 in Calgary.

