Jaskirat Sidhu, driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash, granted bail

Semi driver Jaskirat Sidhu appeared in a Saskatchewan courtroom Tuesday morning after being charged in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Sidhu, 29, is facing 16 charges of dangerous driving causing death and 13 charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others injured when the Bronco’s team bus and a semi collided at an intersection in eastern Saskatchewan on April 6.

Sidhu was arrested on July 6 at his Calgary home and appeared Tuesday in Melfort provincial court.

He has been released on $1,000 bail with a number of conditions: he must reside at his Calgary home, follow a curfew, is under a driving ban, and must surrender his passport.

Sidhu is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 21.

The charges were laid following an extensive RCMP investigation.

Police have said little about why the charges were laid but have said the semi was in the intersection at the time of the crash.

Saskatoon defence lawyer Chris Lavier, who is not involved in the case, told Global News the Crown will have to prove a number of things to get a conviction.

“They have to show that the operation of that motor vehicle was dangerous under the circumstances — looking at road conditions, (whether) traffic safety laws were observed, if there were bystanders that are present, speeds, things like that — then show that the person (who) was operating that vehicle knew or ought to have known the manner of their driving was dangerous,” Lavier said.

“Most importantly the Crown will have to lead evidence of the deaths or the bodily injury.”

The maximum sentence for dangerous driving causing death is 14 years, and up to 10 years for a dangerous driving causing bodily harm conviction.