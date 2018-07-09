First court appearance set for semi driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

A date has been set for the first court appearance for the semi driver facing 29 charges in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash on April 6.

Jaskirat Sidhu will appear in Melfort, Sask., provincial court at 9:30 a.m. local time Tuesday.

Sidhu, 29, is facing 16 charges of dangerous driving of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 charges of dangerous driving of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

He was arrested on July 6 at his Calgary home, three months after the deadly crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others as the team was heading to a playoff game in Nipawin.

The charges were laid after an extensive investigation by RCMP.

”In order to lay these charges, we required evidence a motor vehicle was being operated in a manner that is dangerous to the public,” Supt. Derek Williams, the officer in charge of the Saskatchewan RCMP major crime unit, said on Friday.

He added these are serious criminal charges.

Dangerous driving causing death carries a jail term of up to 14 years. Dangerous driving causing bodily harm is upwards of 10 years in jail.

As of yet, no charges have been laid against the Calgary-based trucking company, Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd.

Global News reached out to Sukmander Singh, owner of the company, but he declined to comment on the charges against Sidhu.

Singh said in April the driver was going to the doctor and receiving counselling.