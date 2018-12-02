Weather
December 2, 2018 2:45 pm

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of southern Ontario

By Editorial Assistant  Global News

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for southern Ontario.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by Environment Canada for parts of southern Ontario ahead of potential storms Sunday evening.

Some areas included in the watch are Sarnia, London, Hamilton and Niagara.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop as a result of a cold front, with the main threat being 90 km/h winds, the weather agency said.

Temperatures are also expected to reach double digits today.

“That warmth will help to provide some energy and spark the potential for strong thunderstorms into this evening as a cold front moves in,” Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said.

The average temperature for this time of year is 3 C.

“Although it is rare to experience lightning and thunderstorms in December in southern Ontario, it is not unheard of,” Hull said. “In fact, Canada experiences lightning during every month of the year, sometimes in the form of thundersnow.”

Meanwhile, up north, there is a freezing rain warning for areas east of Ottawa as well as southern Quebec.

Further north, some areas are under snowfall warnings, including North Bay.

A map of the watches and warnings throughout southern Ontario as of Sunday afternoon.

