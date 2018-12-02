Early morning crash in Surrey sends 5 to hospital

A serious crash in Surrey involving two vehicles early Sunday morning has sent five people to hospital.

The collision happened at the intersection of 80th Avenue and 120th Street around 12:45 a.m.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP investigate hit-and-run crash

In a statement, Surrey RCMP said a Honda van carrying a family of four from Delta, B.C., collided with an Oldsmobile sedan that had a single occupant from Surrey.

JUST IN: Serious crash in Surrey. -Happened around 12:45 a.m this morn at intersection of 80th Ave/120th Street – 5 people sent to hospital incl 2 children (serious and minor injuries involved) – Intersection expected to remain closed for some time Photo: Shane MacKichan pic.twitter.com/XJdK6lq5xH — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin) December 2, 2018

It appears the van T-boned the car, causing extensive damage.

The drivers, both women, were transported to hospital with serious injuries. The passengers in the van — a man and two children — were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in South Surrey, in serious condition

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage of the collision to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502