Pedestrian struck by vehicle in South Surrey, in serious condition

A collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Surrey has left one person with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Surrey RCMP said it happened in the 700-block of 176 Street, just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said traffic in the area would be affected for some time, with traffic on 176 Street closed between 8th Avenue and 4th Avenue.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.