Surrey accident leaves elderly pedestrian in hospital

Surrey Mounties say a man in his 80s is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck in a marked crosswalk at 75th Avenue and 122-A Street at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

It was raining heavily at the time of the collision.

Police say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the incident.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and is co-operating with investigators.

They are asking any witnesses to give them a call.