Surrey RCMP investigate hit-and-run crash

Surrey RCMP are asking for public help in finding a hit-and-run driver.

Police say at 7 a.m. Thursday, a 40-year-old woman was struck in a crosswalk at 64 Avenue and 134 Street, but the white pick-up truck with an unknown license plate did not stay at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the truck are described as being of South Asian descent, but their genders are not known.

Police say the victim was rushed to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

RCMP are asking witnesses or anyone with dash cam video to call them at 604-599-0502, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or http://www.solvecrime.ca.