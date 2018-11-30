Man brought to Saskatoon hospital with apparent gunshot wound

Saskatoon police said an injured man who may have been shot was dropped off at a hospital Friday morning.

Officers said they were called to St. Paul’s Hospital after the 28-year-old man was brought to the hospital for treatment of a possible gunshot wound to his leg.

The extent of his injuries or condition is unknown, police said, adding there is no risk to public safety.

Members of the targeted enforcement unit continue to investigate, and police were present in the area of Avenue P South and 19th Street West.

More details are expected from police as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.