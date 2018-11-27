Police dog tracks down man reportedly breaking into industrial compounds

Saskatoon police said a wanted man was arrested after he reportedly broke into three separate industrial compounds in the Airport Business Area.

Officers were initially called the evening of Nov. 26 to the 2200-block of Speers Avenue for a break and enter in progress. The complainant saw two men via security cameras checking vehicles and looking into compounds.

While driving to the address, officers said they saw two people believed to be hiding inside a compound on Speers Avenue. Officers also located multiple holes cut in fences as well as footprints in the fresh snow.

A police dog tracked one suspect to a hotel in the 100-block of Gateway Boulevard. The canine unit officer saw a 28-year-old man matching the suspect description exit the hotel and detained him.

Police said he had a pair of bolt cutters in his backpack, and his boots matched the prints they were following.

The Saskatoon man is charged with possession of break and enter tools and three counts of break and enter. He was also arrested on numerous outstanding warrants.

A second suspect was not located by police.

