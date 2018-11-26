Saskatoon man arrested, guns and crack seized in West End bust
The Winnipeg Police Service’s Street Crime Unit seized crack, guns and gang paraphernalia in a Sunday night bust in the 500 block of Furby Street.
Police said their investigation led to the arrest of man and seizure of 1.73 grams of crack cocaine.
That arrest, in turn, led to the search of the Furby Street residence, which uncovered two sawed-off 12-gauge shotguns (one loaded), two 9mm carbine rifles (one sawed-off and with ammunition), and a 7.62mm bolt-action rifle.
Police said the arrest and the seized items are related to gang activity.
Daniel Ryan Bouvier, 25, from Saskatoon, faces dozens of charges:
- possessing cocaine
- five counts of storing a firearm contrary to regulation
- five counts of weapons possession
- five counts of possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- five counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order
- three counts of failing to comply with a probation order
- possession of a loaded prohibited firearm
He was detained in custody.
