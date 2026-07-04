Canada honours U.S. Independence Day with joint fighter jet fly past

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As the United States celebrates 250 years of independence, Canada is marking the occasion with a series of symbolic gestures highlighting the countries’ long-standing friendship.

A joint military fly-past over Ottawa, messages from Prime Minister Mark Carney, and the gift of 250 maple trees are among the ways Canada is commemorating the milestone.

The Royal Canadian Air Force and the U.S. Air Force are set to conduct a ceremonial fly-past over the nation’s capital Saturday evening as part of Ottawa’s annual Fourth of July celebrations.

The flypast, expected around 6:30 p.m. ET, will feature two Canadian CF-18 Hornets flying alongside two U.S. F-35 Lightning II fighter jets.

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The Defence Department said the demonstration reflects the close military partnership between the two countries through the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD.

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In a statement, Carney said Canadians and Americans have “built our friendship and prosperity one generation at a time.”

“Together, we have raised a monument to peace that is an inspiration to the entire world,” he said.

As part of the celebrations, Niagara Falls will be illuminated in red, white and blue, while Canadian military vessels will join the Sail250 celebrations in Norfolk, Baltimore and New York City. The gift of the 250 trees will be planted in Washington, D.C., and across the 13 states that border Canada.

King Charles III also marked the anniversary, saying the U.S.-United Kingdom relationship has been built on “friendship, trust and a belief in liberty, the rule of law and the dignity of all people.”

“As we look ahead to the next 250 years, I have no doubt we will continue to defend our shared values,” the King wrote. “The connection between our peoples is one that I trust will only grow stronger with time.”