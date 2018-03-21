Crime
Headingley RCMP arrest gang member for drunk driving

Winnipeg RCMP noticed the man they pulled over was wearing a gang vest

A gang member was taken into custody in Winnipeg after an RCMP officer was nearly struck during a routine traffic stop.

RCMP were conducting a traffic stop on the Perimeter Highway on Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. when a vehicle sped past and almost hit the officer.

They caught up to the offending vehicle and found out the driver was a full patch member a gang called The Suicide Crew.

At the police station the man became combative, refused to provide a breath sample and uttered threats.

Stephen McInnis,46, from Calgary was charged with impaired driving, assaulting a police officer, refusal to provide a breath sample and uttering threats.

He was scheduled to appear in court in Winnipeg on Wednesday.

