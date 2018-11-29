Saskatoon police investigating video showing officer punching suspect

Saskatoon Police Service has launched an investigation after a video surfaced on social media of an officer punching a suspect during an arrest.

A bystander captured the scene on Nov. 10 outside of St. Thomas Wesley United Church on 20th Street West.

The officer can be seen hitting the suspect police had pinned to the ground.

Liz Bill, who witnessed the altercation, told Global News the suspect was a woman, and she has since filed a complaint.

“Before getting on her knees she yelled ‘I didn’t do anything, you going to arrest me for ringing a bell? Then fine arrest me,’” Bill said.

”I didn’t know that the officer hit her until I watched the video and we had already left.

“I feel that all people including the police should be held accountable for their actions, especially because they’re the ones that are up holding the law.”

Police said they will not comment on the matter as it is currently under investigation.