4 Mesa police officers on admin leave after brutal beating of suspect caught on video
Four Mesa police officers are on administrative leave following an incident last month in which a suspect was punched several times and it was captured on video.
Police Chief Ramon Batista tells Phoenix TV station ABC15 he wasn’t notified of the May 23 incident until a week after it occurred and he then began an investigation.
WATCH: Former NFL player alleges police brutality as video surfaces appearing to show body slam
Officers responded to a domestic violence call at a Mesa apartment after a woman claimed her 20-year-old ex-boyfriend tried to break in.
Responding officers say they encountered two men leaving the area and told both to sit down, but only one complied.
READ MORE: Video shows ex-NFL player being body-slammed, choked by Georgia police officers
Apartment surveillance video shows officers punching that 33-year-old man several times before he was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and hindering prosecution.
The younger man is accused of disorderly conduct-domestic violence.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.